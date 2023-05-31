Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of 94 PTI workers

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of 94 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including two female tiktokers , involved in attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) and ordered for producing them on June 2 after completing their identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of 94 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including two female tiktokers , involved in attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore) and ordered for producing them on June 2 after completing their identification parade.

As per a written order released here, Duty Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings as the judge concerned was on leave.

The order stated that the police did not produce the accused but requested for an extension in their judicial remand for completing the identification parade, besides producing record and warrants..

The order stated that the prosecutor submitted that the accused could not be produced as the identification parade was in progress at jail premises.

The prosecutor further submitted that the record of the case was available with the investigation officer, who was present at the jail for assisting the area magistrate in the proceedings, it added.

At this, the court extended the judicial remand of the PTI workers and ordered for producing them on June 2 after the completion of the identification parade, the order added..

Last week, the court had sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house), looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.