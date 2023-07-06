Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Khadija Shah, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, and others for 14-day in Jinnah House attack case.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Khadija Shah, Aalia Hamza, Sanam Javed and other female accused before the ATC Judge, on expiry of their judicial remand.

The court, during the brief proceedings, ordered police to file the case challan by the next date of hearing, July 20.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 vandalism.