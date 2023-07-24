Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 10:15 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC extends judicial remand of Ijaz Chaudhry

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry for another 14-day in connection with the Jinnah House attack case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ijaz Chaudhry for another 14-day in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

The court ordered the police to produce the PTI leader again on the expiry of the remand term, August 7.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the PTI leader was also produced on expiry of his remand term.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted that challan (charge-sheet) was being prepared and sought time for its filing.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial remand of the PTI leader Omer Sarfraz Cheema for another 14-day in the case and also directed for providing him better facilities for treatment of his illness.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

