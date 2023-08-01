Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Extends Judicial Remand Of Khadija Shah, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, and others till August 12 in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended the judicial remand of fashion designer Khadija Shah, a daughter of ex-advisor to chief minister Punjab Salman Shah, and others till August 12 in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Khadija Shah, Sanam Javed and other accused females on expiry of their judicial remand remand.

During the proceedings, the investigation officer submitted that the case challan was being prepared and it would be filed soon, requesting the court to extend the judicial remand of the accused.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah for another seven days in Askari Tower attack case, following the request of the investigation officer for the purpose. The officer further apprised that the challan was being prepared.

