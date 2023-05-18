Jinnah House attack: ATC extends physical remand of Mehmoodur Rasheed

UrduPoint.com

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed for another 7 days in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed for another 7 days in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) Lahore.

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 2-day physical remand, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be completed from the accused during the remand period. He submitted that as per the Lahore High Court orders, the accused was admitted to Services Hospital for medical examination. He requested the court to grant 14-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

At this, the court extended physical remand of the PTI leader for another 7 days and directed police for producing him on expiry of the remand term.

Meanwhile, the court deferred request for physical remand of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid in the Jinnah House attack case and allowed her to stay in the hospital.

Earlier, medical superintendent Services Hospital appeared before the court and submitted a report about Yasmin Rashid's health. He submitted that the PTI leader had an issue of blood pressure which varies from time to time.

At this, the court allowed Dr Yasmin Rashid to stay in the hospital and directed the superintendent to again submit a report about Dr Yasmin Rashid health on May 22.

Moreover, the court sent 13 PTI workers to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in Jinnah House attack case.

The investigation officer produced accused - Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Muhammad Qasim, Amir Gulzar, Muhammad Siddique, Inamul Haq, Ashiq Ahmad, Junaid Ali, Babar Hussain, Fayyaz Ahamd, Syed Zain, Qasim Majeed, Muhammad Arslan, and Muhammad Hamza before the court and requested to send them to jail for identification parade.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

