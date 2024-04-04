Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 39 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 39 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 39 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The accused who were granted bail are: Nadir Mehmood, Shan Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Yar Gull, Owais Ali, Muhammad Irshad, Waqar Jameel, Zeeshan Butt, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Aun Abbas, Naqeeb Ahmad, Muhammad Arif, Rana Tanvir, Umar, Altaf Hussain, Bilal, Muhammad Yar, Riaz Ahmad, Tasawar Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shahid, Kashan Saeed, Umar Khan, and others.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.