Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 39 Accused

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 39 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 39 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 39 accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

Duty Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The accused who were granted bail are: Nadir Mehmood, Shan Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Yar Gull, Owais Ali, Muhammad Irshad, Waqar Jameel, Zeeshan Butt, Kashif Khan, Muhammad Aun Abbas, Naqeeb Ahmad, Muhammad Arif, Rana Tanvir, Umar, Altaf Hussain, Bilal, Muhammad Yar, Riaz Ahmad, Tasawar Hussain, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Shahid, Kashan Saeed, Umar Khan, and others.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Riots Police Altaf Hussain Road Kashan Kashif Khan May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational refor ..

UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars

9 minutes ago
 Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Repo ..

Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran

11 minutes ago
 Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tun ..

Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake

11 minutes ago
 Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about univ ..

Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises

12 minutes ago
 IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease a ..

IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis

12 minutes ago
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for ..

Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR

12 minutes ago
 Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underg ..

Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water

31 minutes ago
 Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democra ..

Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM

22 minutes ago
 Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ..

Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani

23 minutes ago
 Minister urges politicians to prioritise national ..

Minister urges politicians to prioritise national interests over conspiracy poli ..

23 minutes ago
 ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

ZAB’s 45th death anniversary observed

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan