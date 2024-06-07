Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 6 accused

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 10:13 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to six accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to six accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.

The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Rashid Bhatti, Mian Muhammad Tahir, Mehmat Mujahid, Imran Ali and Muhammad Irfan.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

