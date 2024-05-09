Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 7 Accused

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 08:05 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to seven accused of Jinnah House attack, occurring on May 9 last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to seven accused of Jinnah House attack, occurring on May 9 last year.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each to avail the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties. The accused included Mujahid Ali, Ali Shariq, Ahsan Zaki, Iftikhar Ali, Zainul Abideen, Haider Ali, and Malik Ahsan Imran.

Meanwhile, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of three other accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case.

During the proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor Abdul Jabbar Dogar argued that the accused Khizar Hayat injured DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi, whereas accused Bilal Wajahat stole paintings and books from the Jinnah House, and accused Ali Raza also injured a police inspector.

He opposed the bail petitions and requested the court for their dismissal.

The court agreed with the arguments of the prosecutor and dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused.

A total of 14 post-arrest bail petitions were fixed before the court in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. The court, after deciding on 10 petitions, adjourned the hearing of the remaining four accused for May 13.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on the charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore, during May 9, 2023 riots.

