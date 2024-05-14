Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 7, Denies To 3

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7, denies to 3

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 7 accused and denied bail to three others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.

The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Tazeem, Muhammad Qaisar Kamal, Adnan Asghar Butt, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Waqar, Naeem Riaz, and Tayyab Gulzar and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.

The court dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Owais Javed, Hamid Javed, and Muhammad Muneeb.

During the proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Jabbar Dogar opposed the bail petitions of Owais Javed, Hamid Javed, and Muhammad Muneeb, arguing that they were accused of vandalism and strong evidence was available against them. He requested the court to dismiss their bail petitions.

The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

