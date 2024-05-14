Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 7, Denies To 3
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 08:02 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 7 accused and denied bail to three others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted post-arrest bail to 7 accused and denied bail to three others in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Muhammad Tazeem, Muhammad Qaisar Kamal, Adnan Asghar Butt, Muhammad Imran, Abdul Waqar, Naeem Riaz, and Tayyab Gulzar and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each.
The court dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of Owais Javed, Hamid Javed, and Muhammad Muneeb.
During the proceedings, Deputy Prosecutor General Abdul Jabbar Dogar opposed the bail petitions of Owais Javed, Hamid Javed, and Muhammad Muneeb, arguing that they were accused of vandalism and strong evidence was available against them. He requested the court to dismiss their bail petitions.
The court agreed with the prosecutor's arguments and dismissed the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of p ..
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours
Ahsan Iqbal emphasizes need of professional officers, technocrats to achieve gov ..
Sufi singer Abida Parveen to lead Sindh Talent Hunt Program: Sindh Minister for ..
10 injured in different incidents
Man's body found from canal
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for gar ..
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First badge completes driving course at police driving school: RPO1 minute ago
-
PM reiterates desire to work with all political forces to steer country out of problems1 minute ago
-
D.C Larkana speed up crackdown against illegal Attae doctors1 minute ago
-
Advisor Tourism bans free stay of VIPs families in govt rest houses in KP1 minute ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 12 wanted criminals from different Tulkas1 minute ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 4.53m from 110 defaulters in 24 hours5 minutes ago
-
10 injured in different incidents5 minutes ago
-
Man's body found from canal5 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas ties up with SARSO to empower inmates, offering market access for garments17 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur delegation10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 441 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
KP vaccination campaign aim to protect children under the age of two against perilous diseases: Arif ..10 minutes ago