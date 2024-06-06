Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Bail To 8 Accused
Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2024 | 08:47 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to 8 accused in the Jinnah House attack case of the May 9 riots.
The court directed the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 300,000 each for availing the relief of bail.
ATC Judge Khalid Arshad heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and announced the verdict upon completion of arguments by the parties.
The court allowed post-arrest bail petitions of Talha Mustafa, Mirza Tahir Baig, Muhammad Abid, Azhar Abbas, Umair Khan, Zubair Gulzar, Junaid and others.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.
