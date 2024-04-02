Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader Till 20th

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader till 20th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jawad Khalid Gujjar until April 20 in the Jinnah House attack case related to the May 9 riots.

The court ordered the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 for the bail.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings regarding the bail petition of the PTI leader, who appeared with his counsel.

The petitioner's counsel argued that there was a fear of his client's arrest by the police in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

He submitted that his client intended to participate in the investigations to prove his innocence and requested the court to grant interim bail.

Consequently, the court granted interim bail to Jawad Khalid Gujjar until April 20 and prohibited the police from arresting him.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against PTI leaders and workers for allegedly attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps' commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

