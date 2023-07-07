Jinnah House attack: ATC grants post-arrest bail to Rabia Sultan, others

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused, including Rabia Sultan, the wife of former governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted post-arrest bail to 21 accused, including Rabia Sultan, the wife of former governor Punjab Omer Sarfraz Cheema, in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore).

However, the court dismissed post-arrest bail petitions of 34 accused in the case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar announced the verdict on post-arrest bail petitions filed by 55 accused, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining available evidence.

The court granted bail to accused, Syed Nabeel Raza, Alina Munir, Aneela Malik, Zain, Sadaf, Farrah Khan, Mumtaz Bibi, Abdul Wasif Kazmi, Razia Sultana, Arham Malik, Zohaib Hassan, Fozia Bibi, Sumeera Imran, Malik Shaheen, Riaz, Rubi Niazi, Noreen Butt, Iram Akmal, Sonia Nasir, Rubina Parvaiz and Rabia Sultan.

The court also dismissed post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) activist Sanam Javed over non-prosecution.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.