Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Grants Post-arrest Bail To 22 Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 22 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence.

The court granted bail to Rubina Rizwan, Ayesha Saleem, Riffat Shaheen, Tiktoker Malik Muneeb, Mian Haroon, Mian Muhammad Adil, Dr Faisal Sultan, Muhammad Abdullah, Sheikh Muhammad Saqib and others and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

However, the court dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of accused Asif and Muhammad Imran, while adjourning hearing of bail petitions of 169 other accused until December 21.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 193 accused, including social media activist Ayesha Ali Bhutta. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House ( also known as the residence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 violence.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Police Social Media Road December Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

14 minutes ago
 BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

11 minutes ago
 PTA chairman, Dawat-e-Islami discuss ways to comba ..

PTA chairman, Dawat-e-Islami discuss ways to combat proliferation of unlawful on ..

9 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 5 accused in police vehicles to ..

ATC grants bail to 5 accused in police vehicles torching case

9 minutes ago
 28 power pilferers detected in LESCO's Shalimar Di ..

28 power pilferers detected in LESCO's Shalimar Division

9 minutes ago
 Farmers' Day observed

Farmers' Day observed

9 minutes ago
Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

Shadab Khan ruled out of New Zealand tour

23 minutes ago
 FIU launches to increase efforts against corruptio ..

FIU launches to increase efforts against corruption in Balochistan

25 minutes ago
 DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road co ..

DC discusses ongoing progress of Thandyani Road construction project

25 minutes ago
 Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles ..

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman condoles death of APP staffer's son

25 minutes ago
 Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

Police register 158 cases against underage drivers

25 minutes ago
 Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

Sarfaraz Bugti joins PPP

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan