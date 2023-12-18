Jinnah House attack: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 22 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 22 accused involved in a case of attacking Jinnah House during the May-9 violence.

The court granted bail to Rubina Rizwan, Ayesha Saleem, Riffat Shaheen, Tiktoker Malik Muneeb, Mian Haroon, Mian Muhammad Adil, Dr Faisal Sultan, Muhammad Abdullah, Sheikh Muhammad Saqib and others and ordered them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 200,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

However, the court dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of accused Asif and Muhammad Imran, while adjourning hearing of bail petitions of 169 other accused until December 21.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the post-arrest bail petitions of 193 accused, including social media activist Ayesha Ali Bhutta. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House ( also known as the residence of Lahore corps commander), during the May-9 violence.