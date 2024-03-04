Jinnah House attack: ATC grants post-arrest bail to 20 accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 20 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case on May 9

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted post-arrest bail to 20 accused involved in Jinnah House attack case on May 9.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of bail.

ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions of the accused and allowed them on completion of arguments by the parties. The court also adjourned further hearing of 150 post-arrest bail petitions till March 6.

The accused who were granted bail are: Ramzan Haider, Muhammad Atif, Arshad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan Imtiaz, Muhammad Amin, Abdul Ghafoor, Zaman Khan, Muhammad Hafeez, Faisal Saeed, Muhammad Iftikhar, Ali Raza, Hafiz Talha Zafar, Parvaiz Shahzad, Muhammad Atteeq, Muhammad Ahmad Arqam, Safyan Arshad, Nasrullah, Azam Aftab, Abdul Mannan, and Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking the Jinnah House ( also known as the residence of corps' commander Lahore ), during the May 9 riots.