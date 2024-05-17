Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Issue Warrants For 11 PTI Workers Over Non-appearance

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 09:53 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 11 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were out on bail, due to their non-appearance in a trial related to Jinnah House attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday issued bailable arrest warrants for 11 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who were out on bail, due to their non-appearance in a trial related to Jinnah House attack.

The court issued bailable arrest warrants of accused, Abdul Razzaq, Qasim Liaqat, Majid Rais, Aman Ullah, Maqbool Murad, Abad Amanat, Abdul Hadi, Latif Rafique, Mohsin, Zakir Ali and Yar Zaheer.

The court instructed police authorities to ensure the presence of the accused on the next hearing date, May 29, and also ordered them to provide fresh bail bonds before appearing in court.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings of the Jinnah House attack case, during which the other accused were also presented.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor highlighted the absence of the accused, emphasizing its potential impact on the case proceedings, and requested the court to issue arrest warrants against them.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

