Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands 17 Accused In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 17 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 17 accused to police on 7-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 17 accused to police on 7-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced 19 accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after an identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that 17 accused were identified but two accused could not be identified in an identification parade held at the jail. He requested the court to grant physical remand of 17 accused for investigation.

At this, the court discharged accused, Naeemul Haq and Arslan, from the case after not being identified.

The court handed over accused Muhammad Owais, Zulqarnain Ali, Nasir Khan, Muhammad Iftikhar, Saif Ali and others to police on 7-day physical remand. The court ordered to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

