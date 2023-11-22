Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 23 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over 23 accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over 23 accused to police on 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

Earlier, the investigation officer produced 27 accused, including Muhammad Ubaid, Abid and Irfan Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer stated that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of geofencing. He submitted that four accused could not be identified whereas 23 accused had been identified during the identification process. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused identified in the process.

At this, the court discharged the accused, Jamshaid, Atif Mushtaq, Muhammad Yasir and Mubashir Ali, who could not be identified during the identification parade. The court handed over the remaining 23 accused to police on seven-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term, Nov 30.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf leaders and workers on the charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.