Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 29 accused in police custody

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 09:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 29 accused to police on a 7-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (also known as residence of corps commander Lahore).

Earlier, the investigation officer produced the accused, including Muhammad Mohsin Ashiq, Mehmood Bukhari, Muhammad Qasim, Waqas Hussain, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Dogar and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer apprised that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of geofencing and they were identified during the identification process.

He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered to produce them on expiry of the remand term, November 28.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House during May-9 violence.

