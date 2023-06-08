UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands 44 Accused In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 44 accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over 44 accused, involved in the attack on the Jinnah House (Corps commander's house in Lahore), to police on 7-day physical remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over 44 accused, involved in the attack on the Jinnah House (Corps commander's house in Lahore), to police on 7-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced 44 accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were identified in an identification parade, held at the jail. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand for photo grammatic test and investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House, during May 9 riots.

