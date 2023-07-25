Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 5 PTI workers in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 6-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Sarfraz Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad, Qaisar Butt, Shamshad Ali and Mohsin Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been identified and they were involved in the Jinnah House attack case.

He pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for further investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 6-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.