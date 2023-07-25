Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands 5 PTI Workers In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands 5 PTI workers in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 6-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Sarfraz Ahmad, Mukhtar Ahmad, Qaisar Butt, Shamshad Ali and Mohsin Ali, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been identified and they were involved in the Jinnah House attack case.

He pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for further investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 6-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

11 minutes ago
 Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

21 minutes ago
 GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

1 hour ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

2 hours ago
ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

5 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

5 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan