Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands 6 Accused In Police Custody

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2023 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over six accused to police on four-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House (the corps commander's house in Lahore), during May-9 vandalism.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Atiq Riaz, the husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf activist Sanam Javed, Arshad Khan, Tahir Yousaf, Zahir Zubair, Osama and Muhammad Zahid after an identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in the case and they had been identified in an identification parade held for the purpose. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on four-day physical remand and directed for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

Pakistan Lahore Police Anti Terrorism Court

