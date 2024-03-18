Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over an accused to police on 5-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

Earlier, the police presented the accused, Bilal Naveed, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed, seeking physical remand for investigations.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack and had been an absconder. He requested the court to grant physical remand for further investigations.

Subsequently, the court approved the 5-day physical remand and instructed the police to produce the accused upon its expiry.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for allegedly attacking Jinnah House during May 9 violence.