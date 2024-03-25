Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over an accused to police on a five-day physical remand in a case involving the attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over an accused to police on a five-day physical remand in a case involving the attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.

Earlier, the police presented the accused, Tayyab Gulzar, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and requested his physical remand.

The investigation officer stated that the accused was implicated in the Jinnah House attack case and had been evading arrest since the incident.

However, the defense counsel opposed the remand request.

Following arguments from both sides, the court granted the police's request for a five-day physical remand and ordered the accused to be produced on the expiry of the remand term, March 30.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during May 9 riots.