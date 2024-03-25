Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands Accused In Police Custody
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 08:13 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over an accused to police on a five-day physical remand in a case involving the attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 riots
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday handed over an accused to police on a five-day physical remand in a case involving the attack on Jinnah House during the May 9 riots.
Earlier, the police presented the accused, Tayyab Gulzar, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and requested his physical remand.
The investigation officer stated that the accused was implicated in the Jinnah House attack case and had been evading arrest since the incident.
However, the defense counsel opposed the remand request.
Following arguments from both sides, the court granted the police's request for a five-day physical remand and ordered the accused to be produced on the expiry of the remand term, March 30.
The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during May 9 riots.
Recent Stories
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday
Global stock markets fluctuate as geopolitics, inflation concerns rise
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor
PM, German ambassador discuss ties
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ r ..
CM greets Hindu community on Holi
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Faisalabad to be transformed into modern city: Maryam Nawaz2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah congratulates Christian community on Palm Sunday2 minutes ago
-
National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana region5 minutes ago
-
PPP government ensures protection of temples: Mayor5 minutes ago
-
PM, German ambassador discuss ties5 minutes ago
-
Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye on rise: CM5 minutes ago
-
BoG, BKMC Swabi congratulates Dr Amjad for pride of performance award5 minutes ago
-
11 profiteers arrested during crackdown14 minutes ago
-
Renowned Urdu Poet Tasneem Abidi's ‘Manqbati Warsae Adab Aur Urdu Shairat’ released14 minutes ago
-
CM greets Hindu community on Holi2 minutes ago
-
Maryam vows to end economic woes jointly2 minutes ago
-
Khalid Maqbool vows to play proactive role for improving education in Sindh2 minutes ago