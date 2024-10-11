Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands Accused In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands accused in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over an accused involved in the Jinnah House attack case to police on a 10-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, singer Umar Aftab Malik, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider and sought a 30-day physical remand. The investigating officer stated that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and his custody was required for investigation.

However, the counsel for the accused opposed the remand plea and requested the court to discharge his client from the case, arguing that if the accused was involved, he should have been arrested earlier.

Upon completion of the arguments from both parties, the court reserved its decision for a short while. Later, announcing the verdict, the court handed over the accused to police on a 10-day physical remand and ordered his production on October 11, upon the expiry of the remand period.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Riots Police Road May October From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..

5 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimme ..

Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..

4 hours ago
 IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer ..

IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha

5 hours ago
 PCB constitutes new selection committee

PCB constitutes new selection committee

5 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make ..

The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..

5 hours ago
 The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment an ..

The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..

5 hours ago
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur- ..

“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

6 hours ago
 Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T ..

Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup

7 hours ago
 Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week

7 hours ago
 20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket a ..

20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines

7 hours ago
 England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in ..

England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan