Jinnah House attack: ATC remands Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to police on 5-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 vandalism.

The police produced both the PTI leaders, who were on judicial remand in other cases, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan at the start of the proceedings. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leaders were involved in attacking Jinnah House and their custody was required for investigation, recovery and photogrammetric test.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leaders for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry to police on 5-day physical remand and ordered for their production on July 10.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.