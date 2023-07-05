Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to police on 5-day physical remand in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during May-9 vandalism.

The police produced both the PTI leaders, who were on judicial remand in other cases, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan at the start of the proceedings. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leaders were involved in attacking Jinnah House and their custody was required for investigation, recovery and photogrammetric test.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the PTI leaders for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry to police on 5-day physical remand and ordered for their production on July 10.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road July Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Excitin ..

All New vivo Y02 Launched in Pakistan with Exciting Features

30 minutes ago
 PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

43 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

1 hour ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

1 hour ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

2 hours ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

2 hours ago
US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
 Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan