Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in police custody

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Afshan Tariq to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Afshan Tariq before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of the identification parade process.

The investigation officer apprised the court about the outcome of the parade and submitted that the accused had been identified. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations of the case.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over Afshan Tariq to the police on three-day physical remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.