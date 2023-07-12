Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands PTI Activist In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Afshan Tariq to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Afshan Tariq to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Afshan Tariq before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on completion of the identification parade process.

The investigation officer apprised the court about the outcome of the parade and submitted that the accused had been identified. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations of the case.

He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for the purpose.

At this, the court handed over Afshan Tariq to the police on three-day physical remand and directed for producing her on expiry of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects ..

Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Kiev at NATO Summit - Trud ..

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leader ..

Dutch Minister of Justice Announces Bid for Leadership of VVD to Succeed Rutte

3 minutes ago
 Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship ..

Wray Tells Congress FBI Not Engaged in Censorship of Social Media Platforms

3 minutes ago
 Court sends 7 accused to jail for identification p ..

Court sends 7 accused to jail for identification parade in May-9 vandalism case

14 minutes ago
 DG HDA chairs meeting with officers, staff

DG HDA chairs meeting with officers, staff

14 minutes ago
 Police set aside two cases against Dubai based bus ..

Police set aside two cases against Dubai based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor

16 minutes ago
Caretaker govt strengthens social sector: CM's aid ..

Caretaker govt strengthens social sector: CM's aide

14 minutes ago
 Google delegation briefs Parliamentary Sec. about ..

Google delegation briefs Parliamentary Sec. about data protection bill

14 minutes ago
 PM expresses gratitude to UAE President for $1 bn ..

PM expresses gratitude to UAE President for $1 bn deposit with SBP

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes adoption of UN HR Council resolu ..

Pakistan welcomes adoption of UN HR Council resolution against religious hatred: ..

16 minutes ago
 Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open ..

Shahzad attains victory in 1st President PGA Open Golf

36 minutes ago
 One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore ..

One dacoit killed, four others injured in Kashmore firing

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan