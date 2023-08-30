Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands PTI Activist In Police Custody

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 08:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's (PTI) female activist, Dr Sarmad Malik, to police on three-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House, during May-9 violence

Earlier, the police produced Dr Sarmad Malik before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan after the identification parade.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the case and she had been identified in the process held for the purpose. He requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on three-day physical remand, observing that the accused would remain in police custody during the day and she would be transferred to jail at night. The court ordered the police to produce the accused on September 2.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt under sections of Anti-terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code.

