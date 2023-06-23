Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI women wing leader in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Shabnam Jahangir was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case. He submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The court allowed the investigation officer's plea and handed over Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Shabnam Jahangir was already on judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case and she was produced on being summoned by the court.