Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands PTI Women Wing Leader In Police Custody

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:58 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI women wing leader in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing leader Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Shabnam Jahangir was produced before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case. He submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

The court allowed the investigation officer's plea and handed over Shabnam Jahangir to police on three-day physical remand.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

Shabnam Jahangir was already on judicial remand in Askari Tower attack case and she was produced on being summoned by the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road Shabnam Women Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan ..

CM inspects facilities at Children Hospital Multan

11 minutes ago
 Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exp ..

Russian Budget Received $37Bln From Non-Energy Exports in 2022 - Export Center

11 minutes ago
 Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

Wapda lineman electrocuted to death in Havelian

11 minutes ago
 FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Me ..

FATF Announces Continued Suspension of Russia's Membership

11 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address ..

Blinken Says Starting Global Coalition to Address Synthetic Drugs, Group Will Me ..

11 minutes ago
 Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali ..

Naimal Khawar extends birthday wishes to Hamza Ali Abbassi

46 minutes ago
IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in tosh ..

IHC reserves verdict on PTI chief's appeal in toshakhana case

34 minutes ago
 Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

32 minutes ago
 Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for hi ..

Joint efforts to yield far-reaching results for higher education institutions: D ..

32 minutes ago
 Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area t ..

Operation against dacoits: CM visits Katcha area to boost police morale

32 minutes ago
 China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisi ..

China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery ..

32 minutes ago
 US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individua ..

US Imposes Russia-Related Sanctions on 2 Individuals - Treasury Department

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan