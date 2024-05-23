Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Remands Two Accused In Police Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over two accused to the police on a two-day physical remand in the Jinnah House attack case

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Ejaz Amin and Talha Mustafa, before ATC Judge Arshad Javed after an identification parade.

The investigation officer apprised the court that the accused were involved in the Jinnah House attack case and were hiding to avoid arrest. He submitted that the accused were identified in the identification process held at the jail.

He submitted that the custody of the accused was required for investigations and pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court handed over the accused to the police on a two-day physical remand and ordered to produce them on May 25.

The Sarwar Road police had filed a case against the leaders and workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for the attack on Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

