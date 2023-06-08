UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends 13 Female Accused To Jail On Judicial Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends 13 female accused to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent 13 female accused, allegedly involved in attacking the Jinnah House (Corps commander's house in Lahore), to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the police produced Khadija Shah, Aalia Hamza, and others before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer submitted that the investigations could not be completed from the accused. He pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for recovery of the petrol bombs.

However, the court turned down the request, adding that the police had not mentioned petrol bombs in its previous remand application.

Subsequently, the court sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term, on June 22.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House during May 9 riots.

