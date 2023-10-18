Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends 6 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent six accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Mushtaq Ahmad, Aftab Iqbal, Shah Din, Khawar Hussain, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Abdullah before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan with covered faces.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested recently in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail for identification parade.

The court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on 7-day judicial remand for identification parade. The court ordered police to submit the identification report by October 25.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code over attacking the Jinnah House, also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore, during May-9 violence.

