UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends Mehmoodur Rasheed To Jail On Judicial Remand

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case lodged for carrying out an attack on the Jinnah House (the corps commander house in Lahore).

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of his 7-day physical remand, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that investigations could not be completed from the accused during the remand period. He requested the court to grant a 7-day physical remand of the accused for completing the investigations.

However, the court declined the request and sent the PTI leader to jail on judicial remand.

Meanwhile, the court also extended judicial remand of PTI leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema, who was produced before the court on expiry of his 14-day judicial remand term, in the Askari Tower attack case.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Jail Road From Anti Terrorism Court Million Court

Recent Stories

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved product ..

Visit to India to attend SCO summit proved productive: Foreign Minister Bilawal ..

9 minutes ago
 Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half ..

Almost 60% Asian Americans Support Democrats, Half of Vietnamese Are Republicans ..

5 minutes ago
 Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Bu ..

Turkey Sees Little Progress in Talks With US on Buying Small Nuclear Reactors - ..

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

Commissioner visits CPWB, reviews facilities

5 minutes ago
 France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile ..

France Alarmed by Iran's Recent Ballistic Missile Test Launch - Foreign Ministry

5 minutes ago
 'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' observed in twi ..

'Youm-e-Takreem Shuhda-e-Pakistan' observed in twin cities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.