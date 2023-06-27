Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends Omar Sarfraz's Wife To Jail On Judicial Remand

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 08:33 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omar Sarfraz's wife to jail on judicial remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent the wife of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent the wife of former governor Punjab Omar Sarfraz Cheema to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Omar's wife Rabia Sultan and another accused, Fozia Malik, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted an identification report and apprised the court that both accused had been identified. He submitted that the accused were involved in vandalism and pleaded with the court to grant their physical remand for investigation. However, the defence counsel opposed the remand plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, turned down the request for physical remand and sent both accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar issued notices to police authorities on a post-arrest bail petition filed by Rabia Sultan and sought a reply by July 4.

The counsel for Rabia Sultan had moved the bail petition after the court sent his client to jail on judicial remand.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs 150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

