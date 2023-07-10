Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry To Jail

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, Omer Sarfraz Cheema and Ijaz Chaudhry, to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leaders before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of their physical remand.

The investigation officer apprised the court about progress in ongoing investigations and pleaded with the court to grant further physical remand of the accused to complete the investigations.

However, the court turned down the request and sent both leaders to jail on 14-day judicial remand and directed for producing them on July 24.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

More Stories From Pakistan