Jinnah House attack: ATC sends PTI leader to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amjad Sohail Khan Niazi to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the Jinnah House attack case of May 9 riots.

The court sent the accused on judicial remand after the police did not seek an extension for physical remand of the accused.

The police had produced Amjad before ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider at the end of his physical remand. The PTI leader was arrested from the court premises following dismissal of his interim bail on August 9. The police stated that the accused was found guilty during the investigation, adding that he was named in both the FIR and the supplementary statements.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers for attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.