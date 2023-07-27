Jinnah House attack: ATC sends TikToker to jail for identification parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday sent a TikToker to jail on a 9-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House, during the May-9 violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

Earlier, the police produced TikToker Malik Muneeb Ali Khan with a muffled face before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He requested the court to allow the shifting of the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court accepted the request and sent the accusedto jail on judicial remand till August 5 for identification parade.