Jinnah House Attack: ATC Sent 29 Accused To Jail For Identification Parade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2023 | 09:45 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday sent 29 accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade in a case of attacking Jinnah House, also known as residence of Lahore's corps commander, during May-9 violence

Earlier, the police produced the accused, including Muhammad Mohsin, Ashiq, Mehmood Bukhari, Muhammad Qasim, Waqas Hassan, Abdul Rehman, Faisal Dogar and Muhammad Azam Virk, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case on the basis of geofencing.

He pleaded with the court to send the accused to jail on judicial remand for identification parade.

At this, the court allowed the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The court directed the police to complete the identification process by November 21.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers under Sections of Anti-Terrorism Act and Pakistan Penal Code on charges of attacking Jinnah House.

