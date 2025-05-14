Jinnah House Attack Case: Jail Trial Adjourned Until May 17
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17.
The court could not proceed with the distribution of copies of the challan (charge sheet) among the accused due to the absence of some individuals, during the hearing.
The court announced that the challan copies would be distributed at the next hearing.
ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, where senior incarcerated PTI leaders—Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others—were produced. On-bail accused, including Aliya Hamza and Khadija Shah, also appeared before the court.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House—also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore—during the May 9 riots. Over 200 individuals have been nominated in the case.
Recent Stories
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime
Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad
Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik2 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 172 minutes ago
-
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured2 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana15 minutes ago
-
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala15 minutes ago
-
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation15 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime15 minutes ago
-
Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad8 minutes ago
-
Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case8 minutes ago
-
Education-centric policies imperative to harness inherent quality of youth: Maryam Nawaz8 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 192 connections over default8 minutes ago