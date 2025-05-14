Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack Case: Jail Trial Adjourned Until May 17

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:44 PM

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17.

The court could not proceed with the distribution of copies of the challan (charge sheet) among the accused due to the absence of some individuals, during the hearing.

The court announced that the challan copies would be distributed at the next hearing.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, where senior incarcerated PTI leaders—Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others—were produced. On-bail accused, including Aliya Hamza and Khadija Shah, also appeared before the court.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House—also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore—during the May 9 riots. Over 200 individuals have been nominated in the case.

Recent Stories

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Min ..

PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned unt ..

Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

2 minutes ago
 President visits CMH, inquires after health of inj ..

President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

2 minutes ago
 CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II devel ..

CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development

2 minutes ago
 CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy in ..

CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives

2 minutes ago
 KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industrie ..

KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi

15 minutes ago
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana

15 minutes ago
 One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses ..

One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala

15 minutes ago
 East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major ..

East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation

15 minutes ago
 Cases registered against two policemen involved in ..

Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime

15 minutes ago
 Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10 ..

Core i7 laptops, scholarships distributed among 10,003 students in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
 Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double mu ..

Chauntra Police arrest PO wanted in 2011 double murder case

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan