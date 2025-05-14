Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the jail trial of the May 9 Jinnah House attack case until May 17.

The court could not proceed with the distribution of copies of the challan (charge sheet) among the accused due to the absence of some individuals, during the hearing.

The court announced that the challan copies would be distributed at the next hearing.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill conducted the hearing inside Kot Lakhpat Jail, where senior incarcerated PTI leaders—Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, and others—were produced. On-bail accused, including Aliya Hamza and Khadija Shah, also appeared before the court.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House—also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore—during the May 9 riots. Over 200 individuals have been nominated in the case.