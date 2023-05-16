UrduPoint.com

Jinnah House Attack Case: Mehmoodur Rasheed Remanded In Police Custody For 2 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 08:43 PM

Jinnah House attack case: Mehmoodur Rasheed remanded in police custody for 2 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand in a case of attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House).

Earlier, the police produced Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan amid strict security. The investigation officer submitted that the PTI leader was involved in attacking the Jinnah House.

He pleaded with the court for granting physical remand of the PTI leader for investigations and recovery.

At this, the court handed over Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed to police on two-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, May 18.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (The Corps Commander House) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

