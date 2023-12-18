Jinnah House Attack case: TikToker Malik Muneeb among 23 others who secures bail  

,

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court seeks evidence for the bail applications of other accused, which will be reviewed on December 21.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) The Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court (LHC) on Monday granted bail to 23 accused, including TikToker Malik Muneeb, in the case related to attack on Jinnah House.

The court accepted bail applications after their arrests and directed the petitioners to deposit Rs200,000 each.

The court approved bonds for two hundred thousand each.

Rana Rubab Akram, representing TikToker Malik Muneeb, presented arguments in favor.

Judge Arshad Javaid of the Anti-Terrorism Court issued a verdict on 25 bail applications.

The case has been registered by the Sarwar Road Police Station against the accused. The court has sought evidence for the bail applications of other accused, which will be reviewed on December 21.