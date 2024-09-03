Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders till Sept 14

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Omar Ayub, along with other PTI leaders, in the Jinnah House attack case until September 14.

ATC Judge Khalid Arshad conducted proceedings on the bail applications, wherein PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zain Qureshi, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Hafiz Farhat Abbas, Azam Khan Swati, Nadeem Abbas Bara, and others appeared as their interim bail expired.

However, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan did not appear during the proceedings.

Their counsel submitted exemption applications and requested the court to exempt his clients from personal appearance for one day, which was accordingly accepted by the court. The court also accepted the exemption applications of Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, exempting them from personal appearance for one day.

The accused had filed bail applications fearing arrest in the Jinnah House attack case related to the May 9 riots. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during the May 9 riots.