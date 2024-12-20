Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI Leader, Others

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar and three others in the Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar and three others in the Jinnah House attack case.

The court extended the interim bail of Karamat Ali Khokhar until December 22, while the interim bail of PTI workers Muhammad Ali Asghar, Muhammad Saeed, and Ibrar Zahid was extended until December 24.

The court also directed the accused to join the investigation process.

ATC Duty Judge Irfan Haider conducted proceedings on the pre-arrest bail applications of the PTI leader and workers.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the corps commander in Lahore) during the May 9 riots.

