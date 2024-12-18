Jinnah House Attack: JIT Declares 5 PTI Workers Innocent
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the Jinnah House attack case after they were declared innocent during a police investigation
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the Jinnah House attack case after they were declared innocent during a police investigation.
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI workers, who appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.
During the proceedings, a member of the joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the May 9 incidents, submitted a report and informed the court that the workers — Kamran, Usman Qadri, Shahid Khan, Shayan Saeed, and Syed Dabeerul Hassan — had been declared innocent due to a lack of evidence.
He further stated that their arrest was not required in the matter.
At this, the counsel for the workers requested permission to withdraw their clients' bail petitions.
Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail petitions as withdrawn.
The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.
