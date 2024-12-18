Open Menu

Jinnah House Attack: JIT Declares 5 PTI Workers Innocent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Jinnah House attack: JIT declares 5 PTI workers innocent

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the Jinnah House attack case after they were declared innocent during a police investigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday disposed of the pre-arrest bail petitions of five Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the Jinnah House attack case after they were declared innocent during a police investigation.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI workers, who appeared in court following the expiry of their interim bail and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, a member of the joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe the May 9 incidents, submitted a report and informed the court that the workers — Kamran, Usman Qadri, Shahid Khan, Shayan Saeed, and Syed Dabeerul Hassan — had been declared innocent due to a lack of evidence.

He further stated that their arrest was not required in the matter.

At this, the counsel for the workers requested permission to withdraw their clients' bail petitions.

Subsequently, the court disposed of the bail petitions as withdrawn.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House, also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore, during the May 9 riots.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Riots Police Road May Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

2 minutes ago
 Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

2 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

2 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

30 minutes ago
Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

24 minutes ago
 2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile pho ..

2 thieves arrested :stolen motorcycles, mobile phones recovered

25 minutes ago
 Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Clima ..

Stakeholder workshop mulls over on inclusive Climate Commitments 3.0 for Pakista ..

25 minutes ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise receives cash proceeds of $201 million from settlemen ..

30 minutes ago
 Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2 ..

Lahore police conduct 5,745 search operations in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Motorways closed at various points due to fog

Motorways closed at various points due to fog

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan