Jinnah House Attack: PTI Activist Remanded In Police Custody

Published July 05, 2023

Jinnah House attack: PTI activist remanded in police custody

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Rubina Jamil to police on 3-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Rubina Jamil to police on 3-day physical remand in Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Rubina Jamil, who was on judicial remand in other cases, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused was involved in the Jinnah House attack case and her custody was required for investigation and a photogrammetric test. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused.

At this, the court allowed the plea and handed over Rubina Jamil to police on 3-day physical remand. The court ordered police to produce the accused on expiry of physical remand term, July 8.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

