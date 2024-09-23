Jinnah House attack: PTI leader sent to jail on judicial remand for identification parade

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasir Gillani to jail on an 11-day judicial remand for an identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, the police produced the PTI leader before ATC Judge Irfan Haider with his face covered and requested that he be sent to jail for the identification parade, adding that he was involved in the Jinnah House attack.

However, Gillani's counsel opposed the request and urged the court to discharge his client from the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court sent the PTI leader to jail on an 11-day judicial remand for the identification parade and ordered his production upon the completion of the remand term.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of the Corps Commander Lahore) during May 9 riots.