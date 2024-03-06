Jinnah House Attack Trial Adjourned Till Mar 16
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday adjourned the trial of Jinnah House attack case till March 18.
The court summoned the accused, who were out on bail, for the next hearing, observing that the copies
of challan would be distributed then.
ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal conducted the trial proceedings, wherein some 130 accused including
Aalia Hamza, Sanam Javed and Ayesha Bhutta were produced after being brought from jail.
The prosecution has filed a challan (charge-sheet) against 266 accused in the court. The Sarwar Road police had registered the case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers on charges of attacking Jinnah House (also known as the residence of corps commander Lahore), during May-9 riots.
