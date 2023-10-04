Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, sisters of PTI chairman till Oct 16

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Asad Umar and sisters of the PTI chairman appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan and marked their attendance.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station apprised the court that the three suspects were found guilty during the investigations. The joint Investigation team had declared them guilty and the police required their arrest for investigations, he added. The officer further stated that Aleema Khan had been found present on the occasion.

However, Aleema Khan 's counsel argued that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not nominated in the case. Let us be shown statements, wherein they were declared guilty, he requested.

At this, the investigation officer expressed willingness to show the statements recorded under section 161.

Subsequently, the court sought final arguments from the parties and extended the interim bail of the suspects till October 16.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps commander, during the May 9 violence.