Open Menu

Jinnah House Case: ATC Extends Interim Bail Of Asad Umar, Sisters Of PTI Chairman Till Oct 16

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Jinnah House case: ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, sisters of PTI chairman till Oct 16

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former Federal minister Asad Umar, Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, the sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, till October 16 in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier, Asad Umar and sisters of the PTI chairman appeared before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan and marked their attendance.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road Police Station apprised the court that the three suspects were found guilty during the investigations. The joint Investigation team had declared them guilty and the police required their arrest for investigations, he added. The officer further stated that Aleema Khan had been found present on the occasion.

However, Aleema Khan 's counsel argued that Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan were not nominated in the case. Let us be shown statements, wherein they were declared guilty, he requested.

At this, the investigation officer expressed willingness to show the statements recorded under section 161.

Subsequently, the court sought final arguments from the parties and extended the interim bail of the suspects till October 16.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also serves as the residence of Lahore’s corps commander, during the May 9 violence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Police Police Station Road May October From Anti Terrorism Court Court Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 them ..

Official FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup UAE 2024 theme  launched

7 minutes ago
 ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

ARDECO in talks to establish oil, gas companies

7 minutes ago
 IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in op ..

IHC decide to hear bail plea of chairman PTI in open court

3 minutes ago
 PO arrested by Interpol

PO arrested by Interpol

3 minutes ago
 Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

Muallam-e-Insaniyat Conference held in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation ..

Sports events, rallies held to address deprivation, bring Balochistan youth into ..

3 minutes ago
Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festiv ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s Purebred Arabian Camel Festival returns on 27 October

22 minutes ago
 Cao Ke for knowledge sharing, technology transfer ..

Cao Ke for knowledge sharing, technology transfer between China and LCCI

1 minute ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil compani ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights national oil companies&#039; role in shaping low-c ..

37 minutes ago
 SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar en ..

SNOC signs agreement to establish largest solar energy station in Sharjah

37 minutes ago
 'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti ..

'Unusually risky': Kenya faces scrutiny over Haiti mission

26 minutes ago
 Secretary health visits drug testing lab

Secretary health visits drug testing lab

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan