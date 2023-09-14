Jinnah House case: ATC initiates process to declare 54 accused as POs

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday initiated the process of declaring 54 accused as the proclaimed offenders (POs) in a case of attacking the Jinnah House during May-9 violence

The court ordered for publishing a proclamation in the newspapers for appearance of the accused. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan initiated the process on an application, filed by the police.

The investigation officer of Sarwar Road police had filed the application and requested the court to initiate the process of declaring the accused as POs. He submitted that the accused had not joined the investigation and judicial proceedings despite issuance of their non-bailable arrest warrants.

He also submitted that the police also failed to arrest the accused.

Kanwal Mehmood, Nosheen Hammad, Hajra Niazi, Naeem Riaz, Anum Shaukat, Afsana Yasmeen, Deeba Farhat, Sakina Saeed, Inamul Haq, Shahbaz Ameer Ali, Muhammad Ishtiaq Khan and others were among the accused.

The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers for attacking the Jinnah House, which also served as the residence of Lahore corps commander.