Jinnah Institute of Cardiology on the cards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) To reduce burden of patients on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, a new cardiology hospital, Jinnah Institute of Cardiology (JIC), would be established in a building adjacent to the Jinnah Hospital, Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources said on Thursday.

In a recent meeting with the Health Department officials, the caretaker Punjab chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that the new institute would exclusively focus on cardiac care, alleviating pressure on the PIC, added the sources.