Jinnah Inter-Union Council Sports Festival begins

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :The Jinnah Inter-Union Council Sports Festival began here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi accompanied by MPA Ch Muhammad Akhlaq Ahmed inaugurated the event here at Pilot school Ground.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas, Chief Officer (CO) District Council Ulfat Shahzad, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Faisal Shahzad, District Sports Officer (DSO)Iftikhar Gondal, various officers, citizens and a large number of people associated with sports were also present on the occasion.

The Jinnah Inter-Union Council Sports Festival will continue till December 25, during which tape-ball cricket, football and badminton matches would be held.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that 28 teams from the Union Councils of the Municipal Corporation and 4 teams from the Cantt Union Councils would participate in the festival.

Football matches would be played between 16 teams while 18 teams would participate in badminton competitions, he added.

He said that cricket matches would be played at Govt Murray College Ground, Pilot School Ground and CTI Ground.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq Ahmed said that according to the instructions of the Punjab government, measures were being taken to promote sports along with development projects, plantation, education and health facilities in the district.

On the other hand, Tehsil Level Under-16 Inter-School Cricket Championship was inaugurated in Sambrial under the management of district administration and municipal committee.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi was the chief guest on the occasion while Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Maheen Fatima, Tehsil Sports Officer Adnan Saleem and other officials and sports personalities were also present.

A total of 15 teams of public sector schools of Tehsil Sambrial are participatingin the championship to be played at the University Ground Sambrial.